Hall accounted for 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block in 24 minutes Saturday against the Swarm.

Hall cruised to another double-double as the Drive's starts dominated the Swarm's first unit. The 22-year-old is anchoring Grand Rapids' frontcourt and is posting 11.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.6 minutes through five G-League games.