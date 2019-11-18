Donta Hall: Double-doubles in win
Hall accounted for 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block in 24 minutes Saturday against the Swarm.
Hall cruised to another double-double as the Drive's starts dominated the Swarm's first unit. The 22-year-old is anchoring Grand Rapids' frontcourt and is posting 11.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.6 minutes through five G-League games.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.