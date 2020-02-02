Hall finished with 22 points (6-8 FG, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the 905.

Hall capped off a difficult January with a nice double-double, his 10th of the season. The Alabama product struggled dealt with consistency issues for much of the past month as he failed to make a consistent impact game-to-game. When Hall's been able to shrug his issues off, he's been a solid source of points, rebounds and defensive stats. Through 29 games this year, Hall's managing 15.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steal in 28.7 minutes.