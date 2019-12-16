Hall recorded 21 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's loss to Maine.

Hall impressed offensively in his battle with a staunch Red Claws' frontcourt which included both Kaiser Gates and Tacko Fall. Though Hall struggled to defend Gates in the post, he held his own on the offensive end, including a highlight-reel poster of Fall. The Alabama product continues to impress in his rookie year as he's now bumped up his season-long averages to 13.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 28.1 minutes.