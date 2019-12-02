Donta Hall: Drops huge double-double
Hall provided 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's win over the Drive.
Hall dominated the paint on both ends, translating 33 minutes into a plus-23 net rating. The 22-year-old has improved his averages throughout the year and is now averaging a double-double, posting 13.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 27.5 minutes through 11 games. At this rate, there's a chance that Hall could secure a contract with an NBA team at some point this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...