Hall provided 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's win over the Drive.

Hall dominated the paint on both ends, translating 33 minutes into a plus-23 net rating. The 22-year-old has improved his averages throughout the year and is now averaging a double-double, posting 13.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 27.5 minutes through 11 games. At this rate, there's a chance that Hall could secure a contract with an NBA team at some point this season.