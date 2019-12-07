Donta Hall: Has 20 points in win
Hall recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 29 minutes Friday against the Skyhawks.
Hall continues to anchor the Drive's frontcourt with his outstanding play on both ends. In 14 games this season, Hall's shooting a ridiculous 66.9 percent from the field and is averaging a well-rounded 13.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.4 minutes.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...