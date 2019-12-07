Hall recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 29 minutes Friday against the Skyhawks.

Hall continues to anchor the Drive's frontcourt with his outstanding play on both ends. In 14 games this season, Hall's shooting a ridiculous 66.9 percent from the field and is averaging a well-rounded 13.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.4 minutes.