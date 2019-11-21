Hall recorded 25 points (11-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, an assist and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Westchester.

Hall dropped another double-double, recording season-highs in both points and rebounds and finishing with a plus-17 net rating. Hall's been impressive this year as he's embedded himself amongst the Drive's starters. Through seven games, he's averaging 12.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.8 minutes and has helped the Drive to a 5-2 overall record.