Donta Hall: Massive double-double in win
Hall recorded 25 points (11-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, an assist and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Westchester.
Hall dropped another double-double, recording season-highs in both points and rebounds and finishing with a plus-17 net rating. Hall's been impressive this year as he's embedded himself amongst the Drive's starters. Through seven games, he's averaging 12.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.8 minutes and has helped the Drive to a 5-2 overall record.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.