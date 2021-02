Hall recorded 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist during Thursday's loss to Westchester.

This was the second time this season in which Hall has posted double figures, as the forward also led the team on the boards to mark his second double-double. Across six games played so far, Hall is averaging 9.0 points and 9.0 rebounds.