Donta Hall: Tallies another double-double
Hall accounted for 19 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's blowout win over Long Island.
Hall dominated the paint against a porous Long Island front line, posting his second straight double-double since returning from a short absence due to an undisclosed injury. The Alabama product has made steady improvements throughout the season and is turning into one of the best fantasy options amongst big men in the G League. In 21 appearances, Hal's averaging 14.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists while shooting 67.2 percent form the field, 50.0 percent from three and 74.4 percent from the line.
