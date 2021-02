Hall posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Monday's loss to Long Island.

The 23-year-old led the Ignite on the boards in this one while also reaching double figures offensively for a third time to mark a double-double. It was his third one so far this year and now throughout the first eight games in the G League, Hall is averaging 8.6 points and 8.6 rebounds.