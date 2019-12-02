Dontay Caruthers: Just two points in loss
Caruthers scored two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added three rebounds and three assists during Friday's G League loss to Stockton.
Caruthers started and played 32 minutes but took fewer shots than any Clipper who got into the game. He'll look to up his production next time out.
