Donte DiVincenzo: Heading to Milwaukee

DiVincenzo was selected by the Bucks with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

DiVincenzo averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals as a sophomore last season at Villanova. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder projects as an offensively-tilted wing who could develop some playmaking skills as a pick-and-roll ballhandler. He shot 40.1 percent from beyond the arc last year on 85 attempts and is effective off the dribble as well as spotting up. Questions remain on the defensive side of the ball, as he may not have the strength to hold his ground against bigger players or the quickness to handle smaller ones. He also shot just 71.0 percent from the free-throw line.