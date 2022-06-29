DiVincenzo did not receive a qualifying offer from the Kings, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is an interesting decision by the Kings, who acquired DiVincenzo via trade in February. He went on to appear in 25 games for the team, averaging 10.3 points per game but shooting just 36.2 percent from the field. On the whole, the former Villanova star never truly looked like his old self after he sustained a foot/ankle injury during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but Wojnarowski notes that there is expected to be "significant interest" in the guard on the open market.