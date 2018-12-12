Grantham finished the loss Monday with 22 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one blocked shot.

Grantham seems to have fully recovered from a torn ACL, which kept him out for the majority of the G League season while he continued to rehab the injury. Monday's contest marked the highest minute total for Grantham this season as the forward continues to find his footing with the Blue.