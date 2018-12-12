Donte Grantham: Excellent performance despite loss
Grantham finished the loss Monday with 22 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one blocked shot.
Grantham seems to have fully recovered from a torn ACL, which kept him out for the majority of the G League season while he continued to rehab the injury. Monday's contest marked the highest minute total for Grantham this season as the forward continues to find his footing with the Blue.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...