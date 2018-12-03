Grantham (knee) finished with six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in the win Sunday.

Grantham played 17 minutes Sunday, the first time he's taken in a game since tearing his ACL during his senior season at Clemson. The forward will likely continue to play a small chunk of minutes until he's worked up to game speed.

