Donte Grantham: Let go by Thunder
Grantham was released by the Thunder on Thursday, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Grantham served as a two-way player for the Thunder organization over the last two seasons and ultimately only made three total appearances at the NBA level during that time. He'll be a candidate for another two-way contract elsewhere around the league.
