Grantham scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt) to go along with 12 rebounds, four rebounds and two assists in the Wednesday win over the Herd.

Grantham played 35 minutes in the contest so it's probably fair to suggest the forward will continue to have a vital role in the Blue's offense for at least a little while longer. The two-way player has taken the court 25 times for the Blue this season, averaging 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in that stretch.