Grantham (ankle) scored six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) to go along with three assists and two rebounds in the win Monday over the Stars.

Grantham played 18 minutes with the Blue on Monday which would seem to signify that he's over an ankle injury that's caused him to appear on the injury report both for the G League affiliate and the Thunder in recent weeks. The two-way player hasn't played with the NBA organization this year, but it appears as if the Thunder are keeping close tabs on their forward, as he hasn't had much run on the G League level either.