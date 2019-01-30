Donte Grantham: Returns and scores six points
Grantham (ankle) scored six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) to go along with three assists and two rebounds in the win Monday over the Stars.
Grantham played 18 minutes with the Blue on Monday which would seem to signify that he's over an ankle injury that's caused him to appear on the injury report both for the G League affiliate and the Thunder in recent weeks. The two-way player hasn't played with the NBA organization this year, but it appears as if the Thunder are keeping close tabs on their forward, as he hasn't had much run on the G League level either.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...