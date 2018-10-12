Donte Grantham: Waived by OKC

Grantham was waived by the Thunder on Friday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Grantham was joining Oklahoma City for training camp, but ultimately couldn't impress the coaching staff enough to earn a roster spot. He'll likely turn to the G-League to refine his game. Overseas is also an option for the Clemson product.

