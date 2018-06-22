Donte Ingram: Joins Bulls for summer league
Ingram has been added to the Bulls' summer league roster, Brian Hamilton of The Athletic reports.
Ingram, a Chicago native that was a member of last season's Loyola team that went to the Final Four, will get a shot at proving himself during summer league. As a senior last year, he averaged 11.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.
