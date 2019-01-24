Moore piled on 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and two steals in the win Wednesday over the Blue Coats.

If Moore's play over the last month is any indication, the G League might wind up being the big man's personal playground. The center has begun to receive more minutes, which has directly led to some high rebounding figures. If he can establish himself as a consistent offensive weapon, look for Moore to become more than just a glass eater.