Doral Moore: Double-double once again
Moore scored 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-6 FT) and also tallied 13 rebounds in the win Friday over the Blue. He also registered four blocks and two assists.
That's now two double-doubles in a week after going over a month without putting together the necessary stats. Moore is only averaging 8.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks 19.4 minutes per contest, but he's played in every game this season for the Hustle and proven to be fairly reliable.
