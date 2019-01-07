Doral Moore: Notches double-double in win
Moore racked up 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 FT) and collected 17 rebounds across 22 minutes Saturday against Austin.
Moore was an absolute beast on the boards in a 110-97 victory, snagging a game-high 17 rebounds while also showcasing efficiency from the field. The 21-year-old center is averaging 8.1 points along with 6.2 rebounds over 23 games in the G League this season, although given his impressive size (7-1), his rebounding numbers are a bit disappointing.
