Dorian Pickens: First start in loss

Pickens posted nine points and two rebounds over 22 minutes in Friday's 116-106 home loss to Westchester.

Friday was Pickens' first career G League start. The small forward, has only appeared in 10 games for the Claws. Both the 22 minutes and nine points were G League career-highs for the 23 year old rookie. Should Romeo Langford stay with the parent club Celtics, Pickens might have more opportunities for playing time.