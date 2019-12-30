Dorian Pickens: Sees eight minutes in win

Pickens generated three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two boards and one assists in Sunday's 115-91 home win over the Skyhawks.

For Pickens, his eight minutes of run were a season-high. The blowout nature of Sunday's win allowed coach Darren Erman to go deep into his bench. With Trey Davis and Jaysean Paige both providing quality scoring punch of the bench, Pickens may need a Red Claw injury or two to receive meaningful minutes.