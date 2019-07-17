Dragan Bender: Expected to sign in Russia

Bender is expected to sign with CSKA Moscow, Sportando reports.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2016, Bender quickly fell out of the league after three wildly disappointing seasons in Phoenix. In 2018-19, Bender averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game, but he shot just 21.8 percent from three (22-101). While there's still a chance Bender could sign with another NBA team next season, there doesn't appear to be much of a market for the 21-year-old.