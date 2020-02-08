Dragan Bender: To be waived
Bender will be waived by the Bucks in order to create roster space for Marvin Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The fourth-overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft will end his tenure with Milwaukee in unspectacular fashion. Bender struggled to find minutes in the Bucks' deep rotation and was held to 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.0 minutes across seven games. He was able to drill 44.4 percent of his threes, though the sample size was severely limited. Still just 22-years-old, there's a good chance that another team could take a flier on the Croatian forward.
