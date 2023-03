Jeffries recorded 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Monday's 109-85 loss to the Go-Go.

Jeffries posted his first double-digit scoring effort since Dec. 9, as he was able to log some extra minutes given the blowout circumstance versus Capital City. The 24-year-old is now averaging 6.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest across the 37 matchups he's suited up for this season.