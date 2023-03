Jeffries recorded 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 112-111 win over Raptors 905.

Jeffries paced Lakeland in scoring for the first time this season during Saturday's victory over the 905. The 24-year-old started in place of Jay Scrubb (concussion) and knocked down five of his nine shots from beyond the arc, and he's now averaging 12 points per game over his last three outings.