Jeffries recorded six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 11 minutes during Saturday's 124-116 loss to the Mad Ants.

Jeffries has now played less than 20 minutes in 12 out of his last 13 appearances, and he's been very quiet in the scoring column in that span. Given that the 24-year-old hasn't supplied more than a mediocre three-point shot over the last couple of months, he'll likely continue operating in an extremely limited role off of Lakeland's bench for the rest of the season.