Jeffries recorded 24 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 131-128 win over the Squadron.

Jeffries' 24 points Tuesday accounts for his season-high in that category, as he shot a superb 54.5 percent from three in the contest. The sharpshooter hasn't provided much else other than a knock-down three-point shot across Lakeland's first five games in 2022, but he's now 22-of-41 from downtown and 5-of-5 from the line this season. Jeffries will look to stay hot in Friday's matchup against Mexico City.