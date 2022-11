Jeffries posted 17 points (5-13 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds across 31 minutes during Friday's 123-105 loss to the Hustle.

Jeffries opened up Lakeland's season by connecting on five three-point tries while not even attempting a two-point field-goal in Friday's game against Memphis. The sharpshooter's next chance to build upon a solid shooting effort comes Sunday versus Birmingham.