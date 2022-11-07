Jeffries logged 20 points (7-8 FG, 6-6 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 130-122 win over the Squadron.

After having played 31 minutes during Friday's season opener versus Memphis, Jeffries was limited to just 17 minutes Sunday against Birmingham. However, the 185-pounder quickly caught fire from beyond the arch, as he connected on each of his six three-point tries in the contest. Jeffries now has 37 points through Lakeland's first two games in 2022, and he'll hope to provide the Magic with the hot hand again Friday against Austin.