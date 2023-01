Jeffries recorded six points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes during Saturday's 124-96 loss to the Skyhawks.

After posting three games with at least 20 points in November, Jeffries has cooled off as of late considering he's combined for just 11 points over the last five contests. He's also went 3-for-19 from three-point range in that span, and that's problematic since he doesn't provide much else other than his shooting from downtown.