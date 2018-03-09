Drew Barham: 9 and 5 in loss
Barham tallied nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes of action during Thursday's 112-103 loss to Canton.
Barham's nine points Thursday was the most he has scored since dropping 12 points back on Feb. 10. The 28-year-old has been a non-factor this season, averaging 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds through 31 games played with the Red Claws.
