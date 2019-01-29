Drew Eubanks: Excellent outing
Eubanks led the Spurs with 30 points (11-13 FG, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and three blocks in the Austin's 132-116 loss to Stockton on Sunday.
While the final score might not indicate it, Eubanks was near unstoppable around the basket. Eubanks shot well throughout the evening, scoring 15 points a half, but couldn't keep the Spurs alive in the game. Eubanks isn't entirely to blame, particularly considering the Kings outshot the Spurs from behind the arc 50 percent to 39.3 percent on an equal 24 attempts. His four turnovers, however, were costly, netting Eubanks a plus/minus of -14 and ensuring that the Spurs had dug themselves into a deep hole by the time the offense came alive in the fourth.
