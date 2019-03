Eubanks posted a double-double Tuesday in the win over the Legends, scoring 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six blocks and two assists.

Eubanks has played in 31 games with Austin this season, averaging 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game. The center has been one of the primary scorers for Austin, and has thrived with pick-and-roll options such as Travis Trice and Lonnie Walker.