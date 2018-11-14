Drew Eubanks: Stuffs stat sheet
Eubanks tallied 22 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and five blocks in the win Tuesday over the Vipers.
Eubanks was eight-for-10 from the field and a perfect six-for-six from the charity stripe, but it was his work from the defensive end that was truly impressive. Five blocks for a center isn't incredibly stunning, but it's more of a confirmation that the 6-10 big man is a force, particularly for an Austin team that lacks any true size in their starting lineup.
