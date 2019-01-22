Drew Gordon: Turns in ho-hum outing
Gordon was held to three points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) but racked up 11 rebounds along with two steals over 18 minutes Saturday against Erie.
Gordon failed to knock home a shot from the field with all three of his points coming via the charity stripe. The 6-9 forward did manage to prove valuable on the glass, however, finishing the day tied for the team lead in rebounds. Gordon has been average at best this season off the bench for New York, posting 6.6. points and 6.4 rebounds across 26 games.
