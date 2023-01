Smith recorded 28 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, four steals and a block in 40 minutes of Saturday's 99-95 loss to Ontario.

Smith put together an incredible two-way performance, posting game-high totals in both points and steals. In seven showcase appearances, Smith has averaged 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.