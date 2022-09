The Heat announced that they have signed Smith via their official website.

Smith's signing puts the Heat's roster at the preseason max of 20 players. He appeared in 10 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.5 minutes last season. While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinelbelieves Smith will likely return to the Skyforce.