Smith recorded 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-5 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals over 38 minutes of Tuesday's 112-108 loss to the Blue.

Smith stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday, leading the Skyforce in assists while putting up sizeable contributions in points, rebounds and steals. The rookie should be given plenty of run with Sioux Falls considering he has already spent a substantial amount of time in the NBA this season.