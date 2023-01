Smith logged 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), 13 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes of Wednesday's 132-130 win over Texas.

Smith was incredible Wednesday, posting team-highs in assists and rebounds while approaching a triple-double. He should continue to be a primary contributor for the Skyforce and could receive some NBA looks if he maintains this form.