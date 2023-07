The Heat signed Smith to a two-way contract Saturday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Smith played for the Heat in the beginning of 2022-23 before being waived and picked up by Brooklyn. In 15 appearances between the Nets and Heat last season, he averaged 2.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 10.5 minutes. Smith will split time between the NBA and G League in 2023-24.