Smith recorded 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and five steals in 40 minutes of Sunday's 123-110 win over Ontario.

Through three regular season games, Smith has averaged 23.3 points,7.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 steals across 39.6 minutes per game.