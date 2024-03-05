Smith was cut upon Miami's signing of Patty Mills on Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Smith is out for the season after tearing his ACL in November.

Smith will look to earn another opportunity next season following his eventual return to health. The 26-year-old averaged 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across nine appearances for Miami, although he was averaging a respectable 14.6 minutes before suffering a serious fluke injury in which he appeared to fall through an abnormality on the court in Cleveland.