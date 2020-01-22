Duane Notice: Can't crack rotation
Notice was a healthy scratch for Monday's G League loss to Lakeland.
This is becoming a bit of a trend. When Notice is in the lineup, he has averaged 19.3 minutes per game, but shooting has been a struggle. He's connected on 36.6 percent of field goals and 33.3 percent of three-pointers.
