Duane Notice: Drains 14 against Long Island
Notice scored 14 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and dished out four assists in Friday's G League win over Long Island.
Notice was one of five players on the Raptors to drain at least two three-pointers, and he finished fourth on the team in points and tied for second in assists. The 25-year-old served as a starter in this contest, although he's normally a bench player.
