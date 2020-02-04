Duane Notice: Drops 16 in loss
Notice posted 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Monday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.
Notice was a healthy scratch less than two weeks ago, but he was the team's top bench performer in this contest. The 25-year-old rarely shoots this much (5.2 attempts per game) and has connected on 38.2 percent of field goals this season.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...