Duane Notice: Drops 16 in loss

Notice posted 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Monday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Notice was a healthy scratch less than two weeks ago, but he was the team's top bench performer in this contest. The 25-year-old rarely shoots this much (5.2 attempts per game) and has connected on 38.2 percent of field goals this season.