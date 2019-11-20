Duane Notice: Not playing Wednesday
Notice (hamstring) won't be available for the Raptors 905's game Wednesday against the Maine Red Claws.
Notice, who tweaked his hamstring over the weekend, will be one of five 905 players inactive Wednesday due to injury. His next chance to play will come Saturday versus the Erie BayHawks.
