Duane Notice: Piles on 23 points
Notice scored 23 points and piled on three rebounds to go with four assists and three steals in the 99-91 loss to Windy City on Wednesday.
Notice and fellow guard Kay Felder were the two primary scorers Wednesday, but you wouldn't have known it by the score in the first quarter. The duo combined to score four of Raptor 905's nine first quarter points, but managed to help the team rally back in the second half despite the eventual loss.
